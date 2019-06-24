Known for raising the temperatures across social media platforms with her bold and sexy stints, Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela is now making headlines for her fun ride to Auli in her pilot brother’s chopper that is sure to make you crib for the same this Monday. Flaunting Captain Yashraj Rautela’s flying skills, Urvashi teased fans with latest updates of her aerial adventure from the lap of the mountains.

In the shared pictures and videos, Urvashi can be seen having fun, trying different Snapchat filters as she waited for her busy brother before taking off. The surreal landscapes that followed left heatwaves-dealing fans gushing and pining for a similar getaway.

Watch Urvashi’s videos and pictures from her chopper ride to Auli here:

Urvashi Rautela, who was recently in London due to her work commitments, took out time from her busy schedule to watch the India vs Pakistan match at Old Trafford stadium. During her visit, she met Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli and they both posed happily for the camera. Recently, the Hate Story 4 actor took to Instagram to share a picture with Kohli as she roots for team India. In the photo, Urvashi looks gorgeous in a red collared dress and a black velvet jacket tied up on her waist while Virat can be seen in his jersey.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. In an interview with FHM, the actress revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”