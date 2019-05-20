One of Bollywood’s hottest divas and Hate Story 4 fame Urvashi Rautela set fans speculating on edge as she shared pictures of her latest adventure sports with her guy best friend. Seen holidaying in Dubai, the Pagalpanti star indulged in skydiving and the pictures from her stunt look breathtaking.

Sharing the same on her Instagram handle, Urvashi looked thrilled to be floating several feet above Dubai, with the island country sprawled below her, looking tiny from the aerial view. However, it was her best friend, holding onto the parachute with her, who grabbed envious eyeballs. In the location section, Urvashi wrote, “Sky is not the limit your mind is” (sic) and we couldn’t agree more. As for her best friend, the actress did not spill any hints about him and simply captioned the pictures as, “Here’s to another year of happiness, another year of joy, another year of skydive …… #funjump #skydiving #adventuresports #freefall #love #palmdropzone #jumpthedunes #bffs #skyline #skydivinghalloffame” (sic).

Miss Universe 2015 and Bollywood hot actor Urvashi Rautela was recently in Abu Dhabi to promote Abu Dhabi tourism and her Instagram is proof of that. From wearing perfect summer gowns to donning sexy outfits, she has been winning hearts all over the internet. For the uninitiated, Urvashi rose to fame with Hate Story 3 where she sizzled the silver screen with ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ song and ever since then, she has been unstoppable.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. She was last seen in the film, Hate Story 4, sharing screen space with actors Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena.