The Sunday morning turns out to be an energetic one for Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela. Making fans drool over her high-octane dance, she shared a video on Instagram grooving to her latest song ‘Bijli Ki Taar’, by Tony Kakkar. In the video, she showcases her killer dance moves on her latest track. Dressed in a green crop top and grey tights, she looks hot as she flaunts her belly dancing moves to her fans.

Crossed over 24 million views on YouTube, the song is crooned, composed and penned down by Tony Kakkar. The track features Urvashi and Tony and is one of the most electrifying songs of the year.

Sharing video, she captioned it, “#BTS #BIJLIKITAAR #LINKINBIO . HERE’S SOME SNAKING, LOCKING, POPPING FOR YOU GUYS.TAG 5 FRIENDS WHO LOVE DANCING . HAD SOO MUCH FUN DOING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR THIS ONE. I LOVE YOU GUYS Love you Firoz sir. (sic)”

Watch the video here:



With 19.6 million followers, she keeps swooning her fans with her bold and hot pictures on social media.

Recently, she has been into the buzz after she opened up about the viral video where netizens claimed that Boney Kapoor touched her ‘inappropriately’. She said, “It was blown out of proportion. It was nothing like that. The video went viral overnight. We were supposed to work on a project. I was supposed to be part of a film, which he is doing with superstar Ajith… which I couldn’t do because of my movie dates. So, I knew him already. Because I couldn’t do a movie with him doesn’t mean I don’t have a relationship with him.”

On the professional front, Urvashi was recently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in Germany opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a release this year. In an interview with FHM earlier, the actor had revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”