Glossing up our social media feeds with her ever sexy and bold avatars, Bollywood bombshell Urvashi Rautela recently handed out a tip to all friends out there who like to play wingman for each other and the video seems to be the funniest thing trending currently. Featuring Urvashi along with two other actors, the video shows how quickly your friend can turn into a sting-man from being your wingman and fans can’t stop laughing.

In the shared video, a guy confesses to his friend about liking Urvashi but not being able to charm her because of his poor English speaking skills. After his friend’s assurance, the guy approaches Urvashi and begins by praising her physical beauty only to spoil it at the end and lose her to his friend. Urvashi shared the funny video on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “(Tag that friend) When the wingman turns into a sting man w/ @justsul & @beyounick #love (sic).”

Urvashi Rautela, the hottest Bollywood actor knows how to keep fans swooning over her pictures and videos. Keeping her followers glued to her Instagram, the Pagalpanti star keeps sharing hot and sexy pictures of hers on social media handles, flaunting her curvaceous body.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. In an interview with FHM, the actor revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”