Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela, who has recently bagged the award of the Fittest Woman of the Year, has now featured on the cover of FHM India magazine cover for their June issue. On the cover picture, she can be seen donning sheer black lingerie teamed up with red metallic pantsuit. She completed her look with wet hair, a pair of earrings and nude makeup. The photos are shared by the official Instagram of FHM India magazine. Needless to say, she looks hotter than ever in the latest pictures.

Sharing the post, it wrote, “Here’s presenting our ravishing cover star for the June issue, @urvashirautela.” (sic)

In another post, the Hate Story 4 actor can be seen donning a white crop top teamed up with blue polka dot briefs. Flaunting her mid-riff abs and perfectly toned body, she sets the temperature soaring. She teamed up her look with a necklace and bold makeup. It captioned it, “n epitome of elegance, @urvashirautela talks about her dedication and how she conquered her dreams. Hit fhmindia.com to read our conversation with her.”



In the last picture, she can be seen dressed in a strapless purple outfit. With bold red lipstick and bold makeup, she will make your Saturday hotter. Sharing the photo, it wrote, “With numerous beauty pageants in her kitty, this talented millennial has thrived at whatever she laid her hands on. Hit fhmindia.com to read our conversation with @urvashirautela.”



On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. She was last seen in the film, Hate Story 4, sharing screen space with actors Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena.