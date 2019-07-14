Leaving fans smitten with every picture and video that she shares on social media, Bollywood hottie Urvashi Rautela has once again left the Internet drooling over her latest gym workout. Seen “hanging off a silk”, the Hate Story 4 star set the mercury soaring as she performed aerial yoga at the gym.

In the shared video, Urvashi can be seen donning an all grey athleisure wear as she hung and grooved sensuously from a purple silk rope, moving in tandem with the Bekhayali song from Shahid Kapoor’s blockbuster hit, Kabir Singh. The video was captioned, “Happiness is hanging off a silk Tag someone who loves Aerial ….. #love #Aerialsilks #AerialYoga #AerialArts #Aerial #dance #Fitness” (sic).

Urvashi Rautela, the hottest Bollywood actor knows how to keep fans swooning over her pictures and videos. Keeping her followers glued to her Instagram, the Pagalpanti star keeps sharing hot and sexy pictures of hers on social media handles, flaunting her curvaceous body. Recently, she has been into the buzz for her fun ride to Auli in her pilot brother’s chopper. Flaunting Captain Yashraj Rautela’s flying skills, Urvashi teased fans with latest updates of her aerial adventure from the lap of the mountains. In the shared pictures and videos, Urvashi can be seen having fun, trying different Snapchat filters as she waited for her busy brother before taking off. The surreal landscapes that followed left heatwaves-dealing fans gushing and pining for a similar getaway.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. In an interview with FHM, the actor revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”