Adding another feather to her cap, Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela recently addressed a conclave on a business awards night and left the temperatures soaring with her sexy sartorial choice. Giving fans a sneak-peek into the event, Urvashi treated them with latest pictures which started trending viral and broke the Internet.

In the shared set of pictures, Urvashi can be seen donning a grey pantsuit from Mandira Wirk, a luxury fashion label with an Indo-French sensibility, paired with a similar coloured bralette top. Wearing a bright tint of pink on her lips that matched with the flowers in her hands and before her on the podium, Urvashi looked ravishing as she stood on the stage, smiling for the cameras and speaking into the mic. The post was captioned, “So honoured to be working and speaking along side #TimesBusinessAwards #2019…… @mandirawirkhq” (sic).

Miss Universe 2015 and Bollywood hot actor Urvashi Rautela was recently in Abu Dhabi to promote Abu Dhabi tourism and her Instagram is proof of that. From wearing perfect summer gowns to donning sexy outfits, she has been winning hearts all over the internet.

For the uninitiated, Urvashi rose to fame with Hate Story 3 where she sizzled the silver screen with ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ song and ever since then, she has been unstoppable.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. She was last seen in the film, Hate Story 4, sharing screen space with actors Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena.