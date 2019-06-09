In another successful attempt to leave fans smitten, actress Urvashi Rautela recently shared a magazine cover that features her in a sexy avatar and needless to say, the Pagalpanti star looks too hot to handle. The viral post already crossed over 2 lakh likes within an hour and is still going strong.

In the shared cover, Urvashi can be seen donning a red leather jacket over a sheer black bralette, sporting wet hair and giving a seductive look. Accessorising her look with huge metallic earrings and finger rings, Urvashi completed her look with a tint of luscious orange on her lips and fans were left ogling. The pictures was captioned, ” BOOM (Our fourth FHM cover together)

……Here’s Presenting our ravishing cover star for the June issue, @UrvashiRautela @fhmindia Photographer: @DabbooRatnani Stylist: @_simransethi_ Makeup: @sonamvaghani Hair: @nishaa.guptaa Fashion assistant: Romi Choudhary Location Courtesy: @dabbooratnanistudio Wardrobe courtesy: @clovia_fashions Suit: @pinkporcupines #love #honoured #humbled #grateful” (sic).

Miss Universe 2015 and Bollywood hot actor Urvashi Rautela was recently in Abu Dhabi to promote Abu Dhabi tourism and her Instagram is proof of that. From wearing perfect summer gowns to donning sexy outfits, she has been winning hearts all over the internet.

For the uninitiated, Urvashi rose to fame with Hate Story 3 where she sizzled the silver screen with ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ song and ever since then, she has been unstoppable.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. She was last seen in the film, Hate Story 4, sharing screen space with actors Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena.