Breaking the Internet yet again with her latest feat at the gym, Pagalpanti star Urvashi Rautela set temperatures soaring and her viral video from the gym is proof of the same. Seen in a no-makeup look, Urvashi sets fans swooning as she lifted dumbbells effortlessly.

Within a few hours, the video crossed over one million views on Instagram and is still going strong. In the shared video, Urvashi can be seen donning an all-black athleisure wear with white stripes on the sleeves and legs, as she sported a fan-shaped bun on top of her head. The post was captioned, “Tag ur 5 workout buddies. Thank you @officialslystallone & @thejohnabraham (my Pagalpanti costar) for the inspiration #BodybyUrvashi …. #nomakeup #fitness #gym #fit #workout #FitFam #health #bodybuilding #fitspo #healthyfood #love #FitnessGoals #FitnessMotivation #Fitspo #YouCanDoIt #GoalSetting #NoExcuses #BodyGoals #GymMotivation #WeightLossMotivation #JustDoIt #FindYourStrong #GetFit #motivation #dedication #discipline #goals” (sic).

Miss Universe 2015 and Bollywood hot actor Urvashi Rautela was recently in Abu Dhabi to promote Abu Dhabi tourism and her Instagram is proof of that. From wearing perfect summer gowns to donning sexy outfits, she has been winning hearts all over the internet.

For the uninitiated, Urvashi rose to fame with Hate Story 3 where she sizzled the silver screen with ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ song and ever since then, she has been unstoppable.

On the work front, Urvashi is currently shooting for her film Pagalpanti in London opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. She was last seen in the film, Hate Story 4, sharing screen space with actors Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena.