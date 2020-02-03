Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela is known for her bold and hot looks. Blessed with perfect figure and flawless skin, she is often seen flaunting her curves. Treating fans and making them ogle over her hot look, she has taken to Instagram today to share her slew of pictures in a sexy red outfit. In the photos, she can be seen donning a backless red crop top teamed up with a flurry matching skirt. She teamed up her look with dewy makeup, kohl in eyes, a dash of lipstick and hair tied in a curly ponytail.

She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings, a neckpiece, a couple of rings and bracelets. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “I’m simple to understand. Like quantum physics. Hide your eyes darling people can see your heart through them.” (sic)

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a gorgeous shimmery sky blue dress. With dewy makeup, a pair of earrings and a dash of pink lip gloss. Needless to say, she looks hot, as always.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in Pagalpanti along with John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Kharbanda.

Earlier in an interview with FHM earlier, the actor had revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”