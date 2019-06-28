Catching our attention for all the glamorous reasons, Urvashi Rautela is now making headlines for her welfare organisation that works towards the betterment of the underprivileged. Not leaving scope to look any bit less sultry, the Pagalpanti star put out a bright picture and post that looks like a ray of hope of the homeless women residing in Uttrakhand, the diva’s hometown.

Urvashi can be seen cuddling for a pose with a woman from the mountains, who was dressed in the typical attire of the region. The Bollywood actress on the other hand, donned a bright saffron jacket paired with blue jeggings and shoes. Pulling back her hair into a high pony to reveal her million dollar smile, Urvashi completed the look with a pair of brown shades and set fans heartbeats accelerating. The post was captioned, “#UrvashiRautelaFoundation : Majority of the underprivileged patients admitted in Government hospitals are those who come from nearby states are often poor, in several cases family members decide to stay hungry to save money. Urvashi Rautela Foundation serve free, but wholesome, food to families of underprivileged patients in the Govt. Hospital and also for the children who come from a far-off places to the hospitals for often longer treatments. #DonateDignityKitsForHomelessWomen” (sic).

Urvashi was recently in news for her fun ride to Auli in her pilot brother’s chopper. Flaunting Captain Yashraj Rautela’s flying skills, Urvashi teased fans with latest updates of her aerial adventure from the lap of the mountains. In the pictures and videos that she shared, Urvashi was seen having fun, trying different Snapchat filters as she waited for her busy brother before taking off. The surreal landscapes that followed left heatwaves-dealing fans gushing and pining for a similar getaway.

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen in her upcoming film Pagalpanti opposite John Abraham. The film is set for a 2019 release. In an interview with FHM, the actress revealed, “I am shooting for Anees Bazmee’s film named Pagalpanti. It is a light-hearted, comedy film and everyone from kids to adults will enjoy it to the core. I got the opportunity to work with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and so many other talented actors. I feel truly blessed.”