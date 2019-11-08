New Delhi: Showering praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, American billionaire investor Ray Dallion on Thursday hailed him as the as “one of the best leaders in the world”. Dalio’s remarks came after PM Modi delivered a keynote address at the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh.
The duo also held discussions about meditation, India’s growth story and global politics at the forum. The American billionaire investor posted on Twitter, a video of his sit-down discussion with PM Modi and wrote, “In my opinion, Indian’s Prime Minister Modi is one of the best, if not the best, leaders in the world (sic).”
Dalio praised PM Modi for doing “many remarkable things” in India and posted a series of tweets lauding his policies.
Dalio also praised the government’s efforts to construct 100 million toilets by making the best use of digital technologies.
“You have brought something like 100 million toilets and you have brought water and you will bring water to all of those people and you are changing their wellbeing in a united way. You are creating an economy that is making a great deal of progress for all of the people in a broader way,” Dalio said.
Dalio further said that PM Modi, with his massive mandate, has the potential to create revolutionary outcomes
Dalio also sought Modi’s opinion on ongoing conflicts in the world that of trade, technology capital and currency conflict as well as the geopolitical conflicts going on. Responding to the billionaire investor’s question, Modi pointed out that the reasons for waging war in the current times have increased and digging new arenas for war is a sign of mankind’s weakness.
The Prime Minister said, “unfortunately we failed to develop the UN as an institution for conflict resolution.” Even after 70 years the UN has failed to bring about change as desired and that nations should look to reform the UN structure, Modi said.
Raymond Dalio is the founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of investment firm Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge funds. He is also ranked as the world’s 58th wealthiest person in June 2019 by Bloomberg.