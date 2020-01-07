Los Angeles: Fierce fires have flared around Australia for several weeks, prompting mass evacuations, devastating towns and destroying homes. In times of such crisis, one woman decided to extend help and raise money by offering nudes in exchange for donations to a disaster relief fund.

Kaylen Ward, a US-based social media influencer, said that she managed to collect a whopping amount of over $700K (over Rs 5 crores) within 2 days by selling her naked photographs to raise donations for Australian bushfire.

On January 4, 20-year-old Ward took to Twitter to announce that she will send one nude picture of her to per person, who at least donates 10$ for the bushfire rescue operations.

“I’m sending nudes to every person who donates at least $10 to any one of these fundraisers for the wildfires in Australia. Every $10 you donate = one nude picture from me to your DM [direct messages.] You must send me confirmation that you donated,” the 20-year-old woman told her 205,000 Twitter followers on Friday.

Her tweet went viral, of course, and she was successful in raising a huge sum. However, the tactic was not approved by Instagram and her account was taken down.

Even though she was primarily running the fundraising campaign on Twitter, Ward said Instagram shut down her account, claiming she’d violated its guidelines.

My Instagram got deleted 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/nBRQlByYAR — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

She created another Instagram profile, which was also taken down by the company and Ward has since claimed that Instagram is ‘targeting’ her.

Her unusual way of raising money has earned her both bouquets and brickbats, however, she says she cares little, as she is fighting for a bigger cause.

My IG got deactivated, my family disowned me, and the guy I like won’t talk to me all because of that tweet. But fuck it, save the koalas. — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

Meanwhile, at least 25 people have been killed and more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed by wildfires in Australia that have scorched an area of approximately 48,500 square kilometres.