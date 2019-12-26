There is no denying to the fact that traffic is insanely increasing around the world and no one likes to stuck in the jam specially if you are traveling to a destination where you cannot afford to get late. However app-based cabs are also are of no relief with high rates and surge pricing during peak hours. In an interesting turn of events and leaving many by surprise, a US woman was looking to book a cab to the JFK International Airport but instead found another option cheaper than a normal uber ride. It was not an Uber pool or Uber X or even Uber premium, it was a helicopter ride. Yes, you heard us absolutely right! A Helicopter!

Her Uber app showed the cheapest ride compared to the on-road options was a helicopter. She took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter to share the screenshot and netizens went crazy. Sharing the image, she wrote, “Why is the Uber helicopter the cheapest option.”

WHY THE FUCK IS THE UBER HELICOPTER THE CHEAPEST OPTION pic.twitter.com/sfemdDsoC0 — nicole loves harry (@nicoleej0hnson) December 23, 2019



One Twitter user wrote, “Me going home from work in my Uber helicopter.” Another commented, “You have to fly it yourself.”

Some even asked if she took the ride. One user wrote, “Did you take the helicopter?”

Another tweeted, “Where do they even pick you up? You cannot just land a helicopter wherever you want.”

I’m sorry but why is a helicopter an option at all ?? — Emily Ballmaier (@EmBallmaier) December 23, 2019

I would’ve booked that copter so damn fast…. — Pasch….it sounds like cash (@Tao_Pasch) December 24, 2019

it probably like this pic.twitter.com/zUmK8t17gb — bea cukai (@brosisallowed) December 24, 2019

Take the helicopter!!!! You won’t regret it!!! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) December 23, 2019

Me going home from work in my Uber helicopter: pic.twitter.com/14ILnDaDOA — NEXT (@leeknelly) December 24, 2019

GET TO THE CHOPPA NOW pic.twitter.com/lEbcd66u32 — Jet Black ✈️ (@MadeInTyjuan_) December 23, 2019

You have to fly it yourself. — Ancient Demon (@Kevinhfry) December 23, 2019

Did you take the helicopter? — Never Satisfied (@dontnowhy3) December 24, 2019

uber got helicopters pic.twitter.com/HJK4tUs1Xu — AriLennox Fanpage2 (@VCam2016) December 24, 2019



The tweet has gone viral on social media and fetched 146 K retweets and 154 K likes so far. It is also flooded with hilarious memes and some even asked if Uber has fetched out that option in US.

