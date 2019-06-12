Actor Vaani Kapoor has been on a photosharing spree. She and her girl gang are holidaying in Goa and the actor is not leaving any opportunity to give her fans a glimpse of herself having fun. Her latest Instagram post is proof of the same. Vaani has posted a picture of herself soaking in the beautiful weather of Goa while wearing a sexy neon swimsuit. The Befikre actor is seen letting her wet hair loose while posing in the backdrop of dense greenery. Vaani looks absolutely hot in her latest pictures on social media. She has captioned her post as, “Tropical state of mind 🏝☀️☘️” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Tropical state of mind 🏝☀️☘️ A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on Jun 11, 2019 at 1:37am PDT

Earlier, a few pictures of Vaani were shared on social media in which she could be seen making the most of her downtime in Goa. Wearing a purple coloured bikini top and a pair of white denim shorts, the actor was clicked posing in and around the pool. Vaani appears to be rocking every bit of her beach looks from the holiday.

One of her girl pals is getting married soon and therefore, the besties decided to have some time off in Goa before one of them takes the plunge. The actor has been busy shooting back-to-back films, therefore, the Goa-getaway came like a much-needed break for her. Vaani has just wrapped the first shoot schedule of an untitled film with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. She will also be seen in Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Both the movies are being made under Yash Raj Films and are two of the most anticipated Hindi movies.

While she has been away from the movies for a while now, Vaani always remained in buzz. She was seen attending various red carpet events and also posing for the shutterbugs outside popular restaurants in Mumbai. Her social media presence didn’t go away either. Her fans now can’t wait to see her on-screen again!