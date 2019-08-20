After giving fans a sneak peek into her workout routine, actor Vaani Kapoor is setting the internet on fire with her hot bikini pictures. She has been training since last 10 months for her upcoming film WAR and she definitely looks hotter and sexier after toning down a little bit more. Giving out perfect fitness goals, Vaani has uploaded her couple of pictures in a peach coloured bikini and we are smitten by her hot look. In the first photo, she can be seen posing in a picturesque location with rocks and sea at the background. With sultry expressions and curvaceous body, she is making the temperature soar.

She captioned the photo as, “Love you @yasminkarachiwala!! For being the best trainer and friend one can ever ask for. Thank you for always pushing me to be the best version of myself. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Here’s lookin at you 👀🔮 A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on Jul 29, 2019 at 9:50pm PDT



In another photo, she can be seen striking a pose against the rock. With subtle makeup and a dash of pink lipstick, Vaani will urge you to hit the gym. She captioned it as, “Walking into the golden hour. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Walking into the golden hour ☀️ A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on Jul 26, 2019 at 4:38am PDT



However, this not the first time she has flaunted her bikini body. Earlier also, she took to Instagram to share her hot pictures in a neon monokini. The Befikre actor is seen letting her wet hair loose while posing in the backdrop of dense greenery. Vaani looks absolutely hot in her latest pictures on social media. She has captioned her post as, “Tropical state of mind. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Tropical state of mind 🏝☀️☘️ A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on Jun 11, 2019 at 1:37am PDT



A few days ago, Hrithik Roshan has shared the poster of WAR featuring Vaani Kapoor. The poster features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff with guns pointed away from each other and Vaani Kapoor can be seen standing between the two flaunting her glamorous and fiery look. Also, Hrithik and Tiger can be seen driving a speedy car in a snow-capped area.



The full-blown trailer is high on action, drama, and dance. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.