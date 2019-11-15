Making us squint with all that extra brightness, War star Vaani Kapoor made sure she left our Friday night lit AF as she struck sultry poses in a neon green dress. Raising the mercury and ensuring that it stayed there, Vaani treated fans to a smouldering hot picture ahead of the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vaani shared the picture which features her in a thigh-high neon green dress teamed with a similar coloured oversized jacket. Wearing sparkling eye makeup to amp the party look, Vaani struck a sensuous pose which was enough to make fans go weak in the knees.

Check out Vaani’s latest hot picture here:

View this post on Instagram 🧩 A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on Nov 15, 2019 at 4:44am PST

On the professional front, Vaani Kapoor’s recent release War, opposite Bollywood hunks Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, enjoyed a six weeks run in the theatres and minted a colossal Rs 317.77 crore at the Box Office in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The high octane action flick, which released on Gandhi Jayanti, not only made its way in the list of top grossers of all time but also outshone the collections of Kabir Singh.

The film is studded with larger-than-life action scenes and the stunning presence of two of the most loved action superstars of the country. It is also the biggest action entertainer coming from YRF. The film, set many records for its team on the first day itself. It has already emerged as the biggest opener for Hrithik and Tiger apart from the director and the production house.

War has been appreciated for its never-seen-before action sequences that have been shot at rare locations in the world. The film’s look has been taken at par with the Hollywood-styled action drama.