In a bizarre situation, a man from Vadodra, who is an insurance agent, has come up with an innovative way to avoid getting fined by traffic cops. Let us tell you that he is not breaking any law. The amended Motor Vehicles Act, which was passed by Parliament in July, has made traffic rules stricter and violations much costlier. To avoid any challans, Ram Shah decided to paste his driving license along with the vehicle’s RC, insurance slip and PUC certificate on his helmet. He travels every day by his two-wheeler.

It seems like the fear of getting fined is so high!

As per the reports in India Today, Ram Shah’s idea is to keep all driving documents handy whenever a traffic police officer stops him. “This way I am never hassled on the road and I don’t have to pay any fine ever,” said Shah.

Take a look at the pictures:

In another case, a man from Aligarh, who is also a car owner, was challaned for not wearing a helmet while driving his car.

He had his seat belt on and the speed-limit was fine too but when he was issued an e-challan, he was shocked to see that he was charged an amount of Rs 500 for not wearing a helmet inside his car. He got a message that had the details of the challan against the number of his car for not wearing a helmet. But trust Indians to know just the right way to deal with such situations. The man again took his car out and this time, he didn’t forget to wear a helmet.

A few days ago, one man was fined Rs 85,000 for violating traffic rules, while a truck driver was issued a challan of Rs 86,500 for bearing the wrong registration number.