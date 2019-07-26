Indian model and television actor Vahbiz Dorabjee, who made her television debut with the Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, playing the role of Panchi Dobriyal, recently opened up about her struggle with online trolls and people from the media industry who body-shamed her.

In an interview with Bombay Times, she said, “I have accepted the fact that everyone can’t have a thin bone structure and I am a well-endowed woman. But not all women will have the strength to fight back. I know it is important to be fit, but sometimes, your metabolism does not respond the way you want it to. I hit the gym daily, but at the end of the day, I will look a certain way and today, I am happy about it.”

Vahbiz Dorabjee recently shared a picture of herself in blue monokini with an inspiring caption for all the girls. “To All the Girls, that think You’re Fat..Because your not a Size Zero..You’re the Beautiful one..Its Society Who’s Ugly-Marilyn Monroe #rockyourcurves #changeyourperception #BodyPositivity #Confidence #believeinyourselfalways sunday #sundayvibes #vahbz #vahbizdorabjee #actor #anchor #blogger”, she wrote.

Take a look at Vahbiz Dorabjee’s hot pictures. She is proving to be an inspiration for every curvy girl out there:

Vahbiz Dorabjee got married to Vivian Dsena in 2013 and then in 2016, they got separated. hey have not yet been granted a divorce. Reports suggest that Vahbiz has demanded ‘too much’ alimony, which has lead to the delay.