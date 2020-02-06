The month of February is for the lovebirds, love and affection can already be felt all around. Valentine’s week or love week is celebrated with full passion and togetherness. Lovers wait for this Valentine’s week all year round. They plan the whole year for these special days and how to celebrate this month in a way that it becomes memorable throughout their life. Lovers exchange gifts and make promises to each other. However, Valentine’s Day these days is not specific anymore for lovers only but is a day to tell all your loved ones how much they mean to you.

The week starts with Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine’s Day. The main day originated as a Christian feast day that honored Saint Valentine along with other Christian saints called Valentines. It is recognized as an important day culturally in many countries but is not a public holiday in any country. Although many saints and the stories of their martyrdom were added to the Valentine’s Day the most popular one is of Saint Valentine of Rome who was imprisoned for performing weddings for soldiers who were forbidden to marry and for aiding Christians who were persecuted under the Roman Empire.

Couples can show love and gesture in these special days. So, therefore we have a calendar so that you don’t miss out on anything.

Therefore, we thought of helping you out with the entire Valentine’s Week calendar so that you don’t miss out any of the days and piss off your partner!

Rose Day: Friday, February 7th, 2020

Propose Day: Saturday, February 8th, 2020

Chocolate Day: Sunday, February 9th, 2020

Teddy Day: Monday, February 10th, 2020

Promise Day: Tuesday, February 11th, 2020

Hug Day: Wednesday, February 12th, 2020

Kiss Day: Thursday, February 13th, 2020

Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14th, 2020

Not only this, there is a separate calendar for Anti-Valentine week 2020 that will comprise of Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day.