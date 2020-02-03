With the arrival of February, love and affection can already be felt all around. It is the month dedicated to lovers. As a tribute to Saint Valentine, people all around the globe celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14th. It is the special time of the year when you can confess your love to not only your partner or lover but to your family as well. Associating Valentine’s Day solely to the lovers has made it a taboo topic in India these days.

Valentine’s Day is a total of 8 days affair that begins with Rose Day on February 7th followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, and going on to Kiss Day, Hug Day, and eventually ends on February 14th with the celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Week is the perfect time when you can do out of the box things to woo your partner and make him feel special. From opting for a romantic getaway to indulging in fun activities, and going on a romantic date, you can do an array of things. However, if you are short on budget, here is what else you can think of trying.

Go for hiking

Going hiking with your other half can be exciting especially during winters. The cozy feeling and the warmth you can get with this unwinding activity is beyond imagination. If you wish to have a perfect ‘us’ time this Valentine, going for a scenic hike is one of the best ideas.

Create a scrapbook of your relationship journey

Creating something like this can be fun and romantic as well. Putting together all the special memories of your relationship in one place can be emotional. Gifting this to your partner will show how important your relationship is for you. It shows your effort and willingness to keep things on track. A scrapbook of memories will be something that you will treasure for a lifetime.

Recreate your favourite date or memory

This can be an exciting thing to do. Recreating a treasured moment can bring back the memories in a jiffy. This can be a good idea to relive your beautiful past that came out as a stronger foundation for your relationship.