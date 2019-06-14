The Nadigar Sangam elections will take place on June 23 but it cannot happen without any drama. Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has penned down an open letter to actor Vishal slamming him for his latest video for his campaign. Varalaxmi has asked Vishal, who is contesting for General Secretary from Pandavar Ani, to ‘have some class and grow up’. In the open letter, she writes, “It is so sad that you harp on my father’s past especially when you have not been able to prove squat (sic).”

The letter further reads, “If you are so proud of what you have done why don’t you showcase that instead of bringing down my dad when he’s not even involved this time. (…) All this time I respected you and I have been there for you as a friend always. Now you have taken it too far… it’s so sad instead of making a positive video about the things you have achieved you resorted to the lowest form of campaigning (sic).”

Varalaxmi took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share the open letter and tweeted, “Dear @VishalKOfficial you have lost my vote #nadigarsangamelections2019.” (sic)

Check out the letter here:

The 5-minute campaign video put out by Pandavar Ani talks about the failures of Sarathkumar and Radha Ravi. It also showcases the progress made by Nadigar Sangam office building and Pandavar Ani’s prime focus during 2015 elections. Though the promise structure remains incomplete, the video talks about Ani’s future plans for the building. He further promises to host drama shows in the theatre inside the building.

Speaking to TNM, Varalaxmi said, “I have nothing against anyone and I haven’t been involved in it so far either. But why defame a person who is not even involved in it now? Last time when this happened I understand they were contesting against each other. But this is just stooping too low. He apologised and said he didn’t know about the video.”

She further said, “The case is still being investigated and Vishal has not been able to prove anything all these years. Why defame someone now who is not even involved in the elections needlessly?”