The team of David Dhawan-directorial, Coolie No. 1, starring actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan woke up this morning to digital accolades by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going plastic free on their sets. Praising the team, PM Modi encouraged their move as a pioneer from the film world to do their bid in “freeing India” from the menace of plastic.

Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi retweeted Varun’s old post where the team posed with steel bottle sippers of their own. “Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic (sic),” read PM Modi’s retweet.

Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic. https://t.co/bPXFgHz2I4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2019

Acknowledging the praise, Varun shared a screenshot of the prime minister’s tweet on his Instagram handle and backed his Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

On the professional front, Varun will next be seen in his director- dad David Dhawan’s 45th film ‘Coolie No. 1’. Starring opposite Sara Ali Khan, Varun was busy shooting for the movie that had gone on floors in Bangkok, last month. The first official posters of the remake of 1995 comedy film Coolie No. 1 were released by the makers and no doubt Varun and Sara looked promising.

In one of the posters, Varun can be seen dressed in the iconic Coolie uniform. He wears a red shirt with white trousers and a coolie cap giving funny expressions. On the other hand, Sara looked sizzling hot as she posed in a bling dress.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan seem to be the perfect combination of glamour and quirk in the poster. Varun’s mother Lali Dhawan was the one who gave the clap for the first shot of the film. Also starring actor Jackky Bhagnani, Coolie No. 1 will hit the cinema screens on May 1, 2020.