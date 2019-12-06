Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are currently in the Maldives for a romantic getaway. They have ringed their second wedding anniversary at the Caribbean Island. Now, they have taken the internet by storm with their gorgeous pictures from the holiday and it will give you major couple goals. Taking to Instagram, Ishita has shared an array of pictures from the picturesque location.

In the first photo, the duo can be seen holding hands in the middle of the pool and beach. While Ishita looks hot in a white summery dress, Vatsal looks handsome in a yellow t-shirt and white trousers.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta) on Dec 5, 2019 at 11:19pm PST

In the second picture, Ishita clad in white enjoys the scenic beauty and looks gorgeous with her million-dollar smile. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “High tides good vibes. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram High tides ❤️ good vibes A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta) on Dec 4, 2019 at 11:26pm PST



In the last picture, she takes a dip in the pool in a sexy white bikini with flowers floating in the water.

View this post on Instagram #captionthis 💟 📸 @vattyboy A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta) on Dec 3, 2019 at 9:08pm PST



Earlier, Ishita shared her hot picture in sexy white monokini teamed up with subtle makeup, a pair of hoops and hair styled in braids. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Beach please. Thanku @vattyboy for the pic n edit Location @rafflesmaldives. (sic)”



In another picture, the couple can be seen posing inside the beach and striking a romantic pose together. She captioned the photo as, “Posted @withrepost • @vattyboy Happy 2nd Anniversary 💞 @ishidutta. (sic)”



Vatsal and Ishita first met on the sets of Rishton Ka Saudagar Baazigar and they instantly hit it off. However, the couple denied dating each other. Vatsal had earlier saved Ishita from a mishap on the sets of Baazigar. It so happened that Ishita’s sari got stuck in a fan and Vatsal saved her in a true Bollywood style. It is said that it was that heroic moment and they fell in love post the incident.

On the professional front, Vatsal was last seen in Sony TV’s Haasil with Zayed Khan and Ishita Dutta, while Ishita Dutta, is currently being featured on Bepannaah Pyaar opposite Pearl V Puri.