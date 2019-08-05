Popular lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret has reportedly hired its first-ever openly transgender model. The move comes as a surprise amid the rumours of brand cancelling its fashion show. Brazilian model Valentina Sampaio posted a picture on Instagram tagging ‘VS Pink’ (Victoria’s Secret Pink) in the caption. The photo was taken backstage during the shoot. The caption on her post read, “Backstage click @vspink 💕💕 #bastidores #new #vspink #campaign #representatividade #diversity #beauty #selfie #model #life #fashion #usa #vstorm #valentinasampaio #bomdia” (sic)

Valentina is the first transgender model to have featured on the cover of Vogue (any edition). She featured on the cover of Vogue Paris in February 2017 and then went on to do many photoshoots for the leading fashion magazines all over the world.

Fellow Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro sort of confirmed the news of Valentina walking for Victoria’s Secret as the brand’s first transgender model. She tweeted and said she was ‘so happy’ Valentina was experiencing her first photoshoot with VS.

The brand came under fire last year when one of the executives gave out insensitive statements against the transgender community. Ed Razek, the Chief Marketing Officer of Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brand, said that they should not have plus-size models and transgenders walking for them because their famed televised fashion show ‘is a fantasy’ and people really not like to fantasise about plus-size women or people from the transgender community. “I don’t think we can be all things to all customers. It is a specialty business; it isn’t a department store,” Razek said.

He received a lot of backlash all over the world for his statements and later, issued an apology, confirming that the brand is soon going to have an openly transgender model to walk for them at a fashion show.

He said, “To be clear, we absolutely would cast a transgender model in our show. We’ve had transgender models come to castings…and like many others, they didn’t make it. But it was never about gender. I admire and respect their journey to embrace who they really are.”