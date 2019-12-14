New Delhi: In a video that has gone viral, Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen going to the toilet with six bodyguards. He was in Paris attending a Ukraine summit.

Five bodyguards were seen making sure that his passage is safe as he was leaving the bathroom. Another bodyguard walked behind him. The video was posted on Twitter by a BBC journalist.

Watch Video

So I’m counting 6 people accompanying Vladimir Putin to the toilet… pic.twitter.com/BjG5N5IpDR — Jonah Fisher (@JonahFisherBBC) December 9, 2019

There are several interesting stories about Putin and ‘toilet’! Putin’s private jet has a gold-plated toilet. This was widely reported when one seriously ill teenager had to use the toilet in an emergency case.

Going to the washroom with six bodyguards will not be surprising if you know who accompanied him to the negotiation room. In the negotiation room, Putin was accompanied by his armed men, who received accreditation as thee member of the Russian delegation, though people with weapons and bodyguards are not allowed in the negotiation room, said reports.