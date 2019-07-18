Kapil Sharma’s Mumbai apartment was caught in a fire on Thursday afternoon. However, the apartment was empty and no one got injured in the accident. The Oshiwara apartment is located on the fourth floor of a seven-story building. According to the reports by Mid-Day, the fire broke out in the kitchen and the fire was doused within half an hour. As soon as the local resident saw the fire coming out of the house, he alerted the fire department immediately.

As per the local residence, Kapil has vacated the apartment after he found a house in a nearby area. As per the fire brigade officials, the fire was confined to the kitchen room of the apartment and was stopped to spread in time. After they received the call, the fire department deployed two fire engines, one quick response vehicle and two jumbo tankers to douse the fire.

Watch the video here:

Fire breaks out at flat of Kapil Sharma at Oshiwara Mumbai..

Disaster Unit’s senior official said in a statement, “The house is said to belong to Kapil Sharma and the apartment was vacant.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil is currently being featured on The Kapil Sharma Show and tickling the funny bones of the audience. He rose to fame with Comedy Nights with Kapil. Not only comedy, but Kapil also tried his hand at acting with Bollywood films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. Kapil has also been offered a new film. Speculations are rife that arguably India’s favourite funnyman has been approached for the Hindi remake of Malayalam romantic-comedy titled Two Countries. While there’s no official confirmation on the same, Kapil is believed to have liked the project.

On the personal front, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their first child. Ginni is due in December and that’s also when they complete one year to their marriage.