Keonjhar: Odisha’s Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera was in the centre of a courtesy after a video showing a man holding his shoes during the Republic Day celebration in Keonjhar district went viral on the internet.

Reportedly, Behera was the chief guest at this event.

Though the identity of the person has not been ascertained, he was seen holding the minister’s shoes while he was unfurling the national flag at the district headquarters of Keonjhar. The man was seen placing it near Behera’s feet after the minister had hoisted the tricolour.

According to reports, the minister had taken out his shoes while unfurling the national flag. Later, the person was seen handing over the pair of shoes to the minister after the flag hoisting.

Behera, however, refuted the allegations that somebody was carrying his shoes.