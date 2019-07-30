It happens only in China or so Twitterati feel after a five storey-building goes floating on river Yangtze in China. Catching the immediate attention of the Twitterati after it was shared by a user who further informed about the building being a floating restuarant that initially had to be relocated.

The video shows the building being dragged along the river by speed boats. Taking to his Twitter handle, Massimo, the user shared the video and captioned it, “Things that happen in China. A five-story “building” was spotted cruising along the Yangtze River back in November 2018. The “building” was actually a floating restaurant. Authorities said the restaurant needed to relocate due to policies changes (link: http://ow.ly/hyKi30mzRQx) ow.ly/hyKi30mzRQx (sic).”

Things that happen in China. A five-story “building” was spotted cruising along the Yangtze River back in November 2018. The “building” was actually a floating restaurant. Authorities said the restaurant needed to relocate due to policies changes https://t.co/hYsDqkVQLg pic.twitter.com/zmtXyNeWYC — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 29, 2019

Cracking Twitterati up in a second, the video went instantly viral and had them questioning about the odds of the situation. While one user wrote, “When traffic does not move, we move the buildings to reach you (sic)”, another tweeted, “My wife and me at the restaurant. My wife: I don’t like the view. Me: waiter!!! (sic)” and yet another commented, “I’m Chinese , this is real (sic).”

Check Twitterati’s hilarious reaction on the video here:

My wife and me at the restaurant.

My wife: I don’t like the view.

Me: waiter!!! — Mehmet Öztürk (@mehmet_emmi) July 29, 2019

When traffic does not move, we move the buildings to reach you. 🙂 — Kaushik Vishwakarma (@k_vishwakarma) July 30, 2019

What if it were graphics? — Imran Predhanekar (@imranpkm) July 29, 2019

I’m Chinese , this is real😆 — ghostBUG (@ghostBUG6) July 30, 2019

That’s a massive restaurant regardless of its floatation ability. — Japanese Bonus Track (@DuncanStott) July 30, 2019

Now that’s freaking 🙄 — Diya40 (@Diya401) July 30, 2019

Looks like something out of Monty python 😂 — Mooga🐮🐂⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ImFucked (@MesoCrabby) July 29, 2019

