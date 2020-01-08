How many of us wear a helmet while enjoying a ride on the backseat of a bike? Well, having it on our heads while driving the bike is rare in the country, so to expect while on the backseat is among the rarest. But this viral video of a dog in Tamil Nadu wearing a helmet and sitting perfectly on the backseat of a bike has now divided Twitter and sparked a debate. Shared by a Twitter user, the caption says, “Dog wearing helmet for safety in Tamilnadu…Really admiring the owner’s care..❤❤”
Some of the users said it will motivate people to follow traffic rules, others found it wrong to make a dog sit as a pillion rider. One user also added that wearing a helmet is uncomfortable for a dog.
Take a look here:
However, we think this dog seems to be giving some lessons to people who do not care about traffic rules.