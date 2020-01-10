Actors and actresses have a tough time in public as they never know to what lengths a fan of theirs would go to, to show them affection. Take the case of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who recently faced a fan who tried to kiss her hand. Well, she came out unscathed, but the video showing the whole incident has gone viral.

A video that was shared by Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, showed a man asking for Sara’s hand and then trying to kiss it. Sara immediately pulled back with a shocked look on her face and greeted the fan with folded hands. Meanwhile, her bodyguard intervened and charged at the fan.

Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram page and captioned it, “Sara Ali Khan snapped at her pilates class today. One of the fans tried to kiss her hand. Not so easy, just because she has been so sweet.”

On the acting front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film directed by David Dhawan is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.