Recently, Archana Puran Singh treated her fans and followers by taking them on a nostalgic trip down the memory lane. She did this by sharing an unbelievably incredible throwback picture of extraordinary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Neelam Kothari and herself from 1990 film Agneepath’s premiere.

In the picture, Big B can be seen dressed in a white shirt and black suit and completed the look with a white bow tie. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan donned traditional dress with heavy jhumki. While sharing this vintage picture, Archana wrote, “Woh bhi ek waqt tha… Agneepath premiere. 1990.” She accompanied her post with hashtags such as #throwbackfilms, #thosewerethedaysvintage, #agneepath, #flashbackbollywood, #vintagebollywood and #bollywood1990.”

Take a look at the picture here:

In regards to the comments left by fans and celebs. One of the users writes, “Nostalgic. You cannot get such great cast and director again. Mukul S. Anand was the mastermind. Amitji immortalized Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. Mithun da, Rohini ji, Neelam, You, Danny Sir, Tinu Anand, unforgettable characters. Your dance on Alibaba still resonates in my mind. It’s one of my favourite movie of all times. I never get bored watching it over and over.”

Another one says Archana looks the same even after 30 years. The comment reads as, “Time has changed but you look exactly same almost 30 yrs ago”.

In 2012, Agneepath was remade with the same title by filmmaker Karan Johar. The remake featured Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra, Rishi Kapoor, late actor Om Puri and Zarina Wahab in lead roles.