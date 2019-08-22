They say kindness costs nothing and New Zealand’s Parliament speaker, Trevor Mallard, proved just that as he gained an enormous fan-following across the world for his sweet gesture of babysitting an MP’s newborn son while carrying out his duties. Seated in his chair, the speaker not only cradled the little boy but also fed him milk while the legislator, MP Tamati Coffey, took part in the debate which he was presiding over.

Taking to his Twitter handle later, Trevor shared pictures with the baby. Seen dressed formally in a suit and tie, Trevor was seen cradling the baby, who was wrapped in a green quilt, in one picture while in another, he was seen feeding him while presiding over the ongoing debate in the House. He captioned it, “Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. (sic)”

Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. pic.twitter.com/47ViKHsKkA — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) August 21, 2019

Flooding the Internet with love and praises over the kind gesture, the Twitterati made the pictures trend viral but not without humour. While one user wrote, “Honestly not sure whether my mother or the Speaker is more likely to be arrested for just stealing a child off the street one day (sic)”, another tweeted, “Someone did once ask him if he’d taken to confiscating them at the front doors (sic)” and yet another, an IPS Rema Rajeshwari wrote, “What a powerful and soulful picture!!! A lawmaker @tamaticoffey in New Zealand brought his baby to the parliament after coming back from paternity leave. The House speaker @SpeakerTrevor babysat for him during a debate. (sic).”

This is not the first time however, when a politician has brought their newborns to a session. New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern created history in September 2018 when she brought her baby along to her debut speech at the UN in New York. In 2018 again, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson too attended a debate with her baby. Grabbing headlines in 2017 was Australian Senator Larissa Waters, who breastfed in parliament.