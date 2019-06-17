Actor Saif Ali Khan was one of the prominent faces seen on the stands in Manchester during the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match on Sunday. The actor was seen cheering for the Virat Kohli-led team along with his new co-star Alaia Furniturewalla. However, what stole the show on the internet for Saif’s fans was his cute picture with Mahendra Singh Dhoni‘s daughter, Ziva Dhoni. A picture of Saif posing with Ziva at the stadium is currently going viral on social media. While Saif is smiling in the picture, the little munchkin is seen holding a straight face while looking into the camera. Here’s the cute picture:

View this post on Instagram #saifalikhan with #zivadhoni❤❤❤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 16, 2019 at 7:53pm PDT

There’s another video of Ziva that is ruling the social media currently. Singer Rahul Vaidya has posted a cute video of Ziva Dhoni on social media. The singer was in Manchester to witness India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match with his friend Sakshi Dhoni and the rest of the guests. While everyone was busy cheering for the men in blue, the singer posted a video on Instagram where he could be seen sharing a goofy moment with little Ziva. In the video that’s going viral now, Rahul is seen requesting Ziva to give him a biscuit. The little munchkin first takes time to realise his request and then moves towards the food table to pick a biscuit for him, while biting and chewing a piece herself. Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram Biscuit from cutie #zivadhoni ❤❤❤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 16, 2019 at 9:25am PDT

The other popular names from the film industry who were present to see the big match on June 16 include Ranveer Singh, Rakulpreet Singh, Shibani Dandekar, Guru Randhawa, Anirudh Ravichander and Anushka Sharma among others.