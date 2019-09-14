Garnering overnight fandom for crooning Lata Mangeshkar‘s song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai at the Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal, singing sensation Ranu Mondal created a nation-wide buzz with her video which not only extracted a reaction from the original singer but also landed her a project with Bollywood singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya. Lata had reacted to Ranu’s soulful singing by saying, “Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissi ka bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate). I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last.”

Though this comment did not go down well with netizens who found it to be laced with terseness, Ranu impressed singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya who gave her an opportunity to sing in his upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer. After the song Teri Meri Kahaani released, Ranu has finally reacted to Lata’s comment.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Ranu said, “Lataji ki umar ke hisab se mai choti thi, hu aur aage ja kar bhi rahungi.. Bachpan se unka awaz pasand hai. (As far as age is concerned, I am younger to her and will always remain her junior. I have loved Lataji’s voice since childhood).”

So far, Ranu has recorded three tracks for Himesh. Ranu Mondal recently gave an interview about her life and how everything is changing for her unbelievably. She revealed that she belonged to a well-to-do family but she got separated with them later. Ranu also said she was married to a man in Mumbai who used to work as a helper at late actor Feroz Khan‘s house.