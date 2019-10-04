TikTok users never miss a chance to show their talent on the Chinese video creating app. They keep uploading hilarious videos and make it viral. Every day there is new and crazy content for the entertainment of all. The latest video which is doing rounds on the internet is of Salman Khan’s fan who is a shepherd.

The video shows a shepherd walking along with the sheep behind him, he lip-syncs to the 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Koun’s song – Yeh Mausam Ka Jadoo Hai Mitwaa. “Inko Hum Le Ke Chalein Hain, Apne Sang Apni Nagariya,” he sings as a flock of sheep follow him. The funniest thing about the clip his laugh when he lip-syncs. The video was shared on Twitter by Pratyasha Rath and has already got 359 retweets and 1.7k likes but the main question is, have you seen it yet?

Take a look at the video below:

Impressed by the man’s performance in the video, òne of the users said: “Better actor than Salman for sure”. The video has left netizens asking for more.

He has the qualifications to became a next prophet. — ex_liberal (@ex_liberal007) October 2, 2019

This video is doing rounds in WhatsApp now. 😁 — The Lazy Lawyer (@BBTheorist) October 3, 2019

Hahaha! Thanks for sharing. Moments like these make people happy😃🙏🏼 — Satyaprakash Upadhyay (@i_satyaprakash) October 1, 2019

I watch TikTok from the lens of an intellectual (in the making) 😎

No cheap thrills like Kushal. — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) October 1, 2019

Tech in the right hands and you see magic! https://t.co/QAdeaHmR0K — हृषिकेश शिंदे (@hrishikesh1788) October 2, 2019

A few days ago, TikTok had asked the users to take a pledge to share the appropriate content #WaitASecToReflect. The platform aims to reach out to users within this month-long campaign. The initiative was an ingenious step towards raising social awareness among the users on expressing themselves without inadvertently sharing content that does not benefit in creating a positive environment.