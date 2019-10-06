It is very often when a girl is harassed on the streets for not wearing ‘appropriate’ clothes and a lesson of moral policing is given to them. In a similar incident, a Bengaluru man stopped a young woman, who was riding pillion on a bike with her boyfriend. The incident took place on Thursday night in Bengaluru’s HSR layout area. The video of the incident was shot on the mobile and has been doing rounds on social media.

In the video, the unidentified man can be seen commenting on the woman’s clothes and instructing her to ‘follow Indian rules’ and even raising voice for not wearing ‘appropriate ‘clothes. In the video, the man can be seen saying, “You must follow Indian rules. Please wear proper clothes.”

The man, who is recording the video, gets outraged and says, “I know the Constitution? Do you know the Constitution? We have the freedom to wear whatever we want.”

The woman can be seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts as she goes out with her boyfriend.

She spoke to TNM about the incident and said, “I heard someone yelling. I was riding pillion and I looked to my right side. There was a man on a two-wheeler, who began yelling at me and said, ‘Don’t you have any clothes at home?’ When I asked him what his problem is, he began yelling at me, saying that Indian women must not wear ‘such’ clothes. I was wearing shorts and a T-shirt. I don’t see what the problem is.”

Watch the viral video here:



“My boyfriend began questioning him and when the man realised that we were shooting the whole thing, he lowered his voice and became polite. But he did not stop telling me that I must not wear such clothes and that it’s ‘Indian rules’. My boyfriend yelled back; he told him that we are free to choose what we wear and he has no right to tell me what to wear,” she added.

The woman claims that the man allegedly kept telling her to change her clothes. “Maybe he expected us to be scared. I also told him that I would go to the police. That’s when he got back on his bike and fled,” she added.

She said that she wanted to file a police complaint but strongly feels that the police would not support her.

“Even the police have the same mindset. If I went to them, they would probably ask me to wear other clothes too, so I did not file a complaint,” she says.