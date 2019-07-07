The Internet woke up to a dose of unconditional love this Sunday and there couldn’t have been a better start to the morning. A video, though posted on July 5, is winning hearts across Twitter for is high octane romance where a guy can be seen entertaining his hearing and speech impaired girlfriend over dinner.

The video was shared on the micro-blogging site by the boy’s cousin who was seated at the other end of the table. The video shows the couple seated in one corner of the junk food-spread table, surrounded by the boy’s cousins and music filling in the air. The girl, donning in a black and white stripes tee and black jeggings, pears smilingly through her reading glasses as her boyfriend, dressed in a casual black T-shirt, sits across performing the song playing in the background for her interpretation. After the act comes to an end, the obviously floored girl passes a flying kiss in his direction before wrapping him in her arms for a well-deserved hug. The viral video has fetched close to 3 million views and is still going strong.

The video was captioned, “my cousins girlfriend is deaf and my cousin practices beautiful songs to interpret for her” and punctuated with a crying and red heart emoji.

my cousins girlfriend is deaf and my cousin practices beautiful songs to interpret for her 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/bH7WmNNgOL — bree (@originalbree__) July 6, 2019

The tweeple flooded the comments section with an outpour of emotions. While one wrote, “This is getting me so emotional right now. So neat but also so emotionally moving in the same now. We have so many blessings that we take for granted” (sic), another tweeted, “I love this song and I think it was an excellent choice to interpret to her wow my heart is full. Favorite song from the twilight soundtrack” and yet another user gushed, “I’m loving how the family said “applausos” and proceeded to do it in sign” (sic).

Check Twitterati’s reaction on the video here:

I wish them the best pic.twitter.com/c3GN2MXfvF — 𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖔 (@_SADXBOY_) July 6, 2019

love this 😭🥰 — christina perri (@christinaperri) July 7, 2019

I’m loving how the family said “applausos” and proceeded to do it in sign 🥺 — jas (@jasdizzle_) July 6, 2019

This is devotion, this is patience, this is love — Milo (@milovibes) July 6, 2019

This is getting me so emotional right now. So neat but also so emotionally moving in the same now. We have so many blessings that we take for granted. — O3S Live: 🐌 (@0000O3S0000) July 6, 2019

I love this song and I think it was an excellent choice to interpret to her wow my heart is full. Favorite song from the twilight soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/zaPITXhBhe — Bruce Wayne (@BruceWayneKnows) July 6, 2019

Underrated tweet 💀😭 — BooBoo⚓☀️❤️😈 (@StacyBby95) July 6, 2019