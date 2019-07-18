A Delhi girl dances to Sapna Choudhary’s hit song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ on the DTC bus has gone viral on the internet. As per the reports, the incident took place in Delhi’s Janakpuri area and she made the video for her Tik Tok profile. In the viral video, the girl can be seen dancing in front of two marshals and three DTC men including the driver. She not only dances on the bus, but also dances on the bus station. The girl has not been identified yet.

The DTC staff and the two marshals were suspended. DTC official was quoted saying, “Driver of the bus has been placed under suspension and its conductor, who is a contractual employee, has been served show-cause notice for termination. The bus marshal from Civil Defence has been repatriated to his parent department.”

Watch the viral video here:

It is also been suspected that the girl is friends with the marshal and DTC staff employees. The DTC officer reportedly said that the accused has allegedly misused the bus in using it unauthorisedly for shooting the Tik Tok video.

Users of the app keep sharing their videos linked to every challenge, something that has made TikTok as one of the most popular apps. Last week, ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ and ‘Horn challenge’ were trending on TikTok. Many users created funny videos and shared them using the hashtag.

The video has taken social media by storm and netizens can’t stop laughing at the video.

Do let us know what do you think of this viral clip.