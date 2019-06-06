A Delhi cop constable named Kapil Singh has now become the latest buzz on the social media after he posted a video alleging harassment by his seniors. The cop is posted in Seemapuri and seen weeping in the video. He says in the clip, “I am already very troubled. I was marked absent by my seniors despite being on duty. They said they are very powerful.” He also claimed harassment by an ACP-rank officer. However, he was backed by another senior officer.

In the video, the cop has requested the Delhi Police to take necessary action against the alleged harassers. Police have now probed an inquiry following the cop’s allegations.

In the viral video, he also narrates how he had gone to the office of the Seemapuri circle traffic inspector to discuss dome ‘personal problem’ when seniors marked him absent and threatened to ruin his career.

K Jegadesan, joint commissioner of Delhi Traffic Police said, “Our initial enquiry has suggested that the constable was marked absent because he left his duty on the road, but we will know more after we complete the probe.”