Trust Indians to have a ‘jugaad’, an easy way out, to every situation and still reap maximum benefits. Though this attempt turns out to be illegal or even fatal in some cases, we Indians have adopted it as a matter generally laughed off and recently, a viral video on Twitter proved our claim.

Breaking the Internet with its hilarious content, a video has surfaced which shows a man riding the bike with his wife asleep behind him and flanked by five of his children before him and behind his wife. As if these many people were not enough to display a laughter riot, the bike is seen completely hidden with loads of luggage tied on every visible end, atop which sat two dogs and a rooster. The video was shared on Twitter by a user who captioned it, “Only in India!”

Having a heyday in the comments section, merely to brush off the Monday blues, a user commented, “I feel jealous. It is dangerous. But such bond between family members. Poor still sticking together. I would like see how many days anyone who mock could tolerate such hardships and stick together. Even with millions some cant keep there family thst tight (sic)” while another wrote, “The dog in the front near the speedometer is like “why the f**k r u recording” (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “the bike failed SUVs (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s funny reactions on the viral video here:

I feel jealous. It is dangerous. But such bond between family members. Poor still sticking together. I would like see how many days anyone who mock could tolerate such hardships and stick together. Even with millions some cant keep there family thst tight. — nsamuel (@nsamuel38967597) August 31, 2019

The dog in the front near the speedometer is like “why the f**k r u recording” — Raghu (@Vakil_Raghu) August 30, 2019

the bike failed SUVs — suman kumar (@skumar_94) August 30, 2019

Motor cycl manufacturing company should give this Family a award and analyse the safe load carrying capacity of bike — Abdul Alim Shaikh (@AbdulAlimShai17) August 31, 2019

Fearless family 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 fearless doggies 🐕🐶…. simply extraordinary, enjoy the ride 🛵 — Diya40 (@Diya401) August 31, 2019

More then TATA nano can handle 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😝😝😝😝😝😝😝 — Bhaumik kacha (@bhaumik_kacha) September 1, 2019

Of What material are chassis made up of ?? The best ever advertisement for the hero company same as goes for the tyre as well .it happens only in Indiaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!!! — Kapil Dev (@777kapildev) August 30, 2019

Here’s to a smaller carbon footprint😜😂 — #CleanChitCommission (@2talkon) August 30, 2019

Looking into this packers &movers logistics ,I am sure they are not going to take a tea break or something between their destination 😃😃 — Dera pramukh 👹 (@HindustaniTrack) August 30, 2019