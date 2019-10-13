Two women and a girl were held after a video showed them performing Garba dance with snakes in their hands in the Junagadh district of Gujarat, a forest department official said on Saturday. Two organisers of the event too were held. All of them were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and held on Thursday, the official said.

“The video that has gone viral on social media shows three women standing in a row, with two of them holding on to the cobras with both hands, while one of them raises a sword with one hand and grabs hold of the cobra’s tail with her other hand. The cobra is seen slithering on the ground, trying to escape the woman’s hold.

“The two women and the girl holding a cobra and two non- venomous snakes while performing traditional Garba dance during the recently-concluded Navratri festival,” Deputy Conservator of Forests, Junagadh, Sunil Berwal, said.

The event was held on October 6 at Shil village in Junagadh district, he said. Watch the viral video here: Video credit- ANI

“After the video was brought to our notice, we probed the incident. We booked five persons, including two women and a girl. The other two are organiser of the event and supplier of snakes. All of them were arrested on Thursday,” Berwal said.

They were produced before a local court, which granted them bail, he added.

According to him, the probe revealed that the cobra had been defanged, while the other two snakes were non- poisonous.