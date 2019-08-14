Internet is full of hilarious and inspiring videos. One such video is making rounds of social media and is going viral for all the right reasons. A gym in Iran plays a Tamil song titled ‘Mambazhamam Mambazhamam’ from the film Pokkiri for the warm-up session. In the video, Iranian men can be seen doing the bhangra and other dance steps in the gym as a part of the warm-up session. The people in the video are enthusiastic and are totally into the tune of the song.

The video has also been shared by the Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on Twitter and he wrote along with the video, “Are you serious? I love it. I’m going to make it my new morning routine. Going to get out of bed, put on some Tamil music & bounce out to meet the new day!”

Watch the video here:

Are you serious? I love it. I’m going to make it my new morning routine. Going to get out of bed, put on some Tamil music & bounce out to meet the new day! @shivithukral https://t.co/JReqG0rmQE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2019



Twitter users have flooded the post with hilarious comments. One user tweeted, “Interesting.i too don’t understand the language but love the beat ,perfect zumba style.” While the other commented, “Real fun. Brought smile to my lips.”

Another user commented, “Will make anyone want to get up and shake a leg!”

Check Twitter Reactions here:

The video has set the internet on fire and has fetched 2.2K retweets and 10.9K likes. The video will definitely bring a smile on your face and will urge you to get up and dance on the beats of the song.