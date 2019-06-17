Actor Janhvi Kapoor is setting the world of social media on fire with her belly dance moves. The Dhadak actor showed off her belly dancing skills in a video, which she posted on her Instagram stories as part of the Dance Deewane challenge thrown at her by Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan. Shashank is judging the show along with Madhuri Dixit Nene.

“Belly dance warm up to #DanceDeewane. Thank you Shashank Khaitan for this challenge,” she wrote along with the video.

In the viral video, the daughter of late Sridevi shows off her skills at belly dancing to the tunes of the reality show’s theme song. She can be seen in a purple crop top and white shorts with her hair tied in a ponytail. Along with her dance moves, she also showed off her toned midriff.

Watch the video here:



On the film front, she has started shooting for horror-comedy RoohiAfza, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, also stars Varun Sharma. It is slated for release on March 20, 2020.

Spilling beans on Janhvi’s character further, a source had revealed to IANS earlier, “She plays Roohi and Afza who are the polar opposites of each other. While one is chirpy, the other is subdued, both equally sweet. Janhvi will bring back memories of her mother Sridevi’s twin turns, Anju and Manju, in the ’89 slapstick comedy ChaalBaaz.”

With inputs from IANS!