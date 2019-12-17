Hollywood singer Justin Bieber’s song ‘Baby’ is one of the most popular tracks and every Indian has once definitely crooned to the song and have also listened to it on repeat. Now, the internet is blown away with the video where a Karnataka farmer who can be seen singing the singer’s hit number, and the internet is gushing that it is better than the original.

The 3.10-minute video features a farmer working on the field when he is interrupted by another shooting the video. After a brief conversation, the man goes on to play the song on his phone and sings along in his melodious voice and it will leave you surprised.

The video posted on the video-sharing platform Youtube captioned, “Listen to this Karnataka farmer singing a Justin Bieber song, you will be blown.”

The video has fetched over 75,000 views and is still counting. The video is going viral and it will win your heart too.

Watch the video here:



Once the video surfaced on social media, netizens hailed the singing of the farmer.

“Listen to this Karnataka farmer singing a Justin Bieber song, you will be blown,” wrote a user while tweeting the viral video.

A fan of Justin Bieber gushed, “Justin Bieber is the best don’t compare anyone with him ……and the farmer is good but not the best.”

A netizen commented, “Damn He is killin it…”

Another quipped, “What a good song he sings. He also knows whole lyrics.”

Do let us know what do you think about the video.