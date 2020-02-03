Actor Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are coming together after years on the silver screen with Rohit Shetty directorial, Sooryavanshi. They have now wrapped up the shooting of the film but it looks like they are missing the fun they had on the sets of the film. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood shared a hilarious video where Katrina can be seen brooming the floor on the sets of the film and Akshay labels her the ‘brand ambassador of Swachh Bharat’.

Clad in an all-white Lucknow kurti, she looks gorgeous as she brooms the floor and whacks Akshay for teasing her. The Behind-The-Scenes video will definitely give you a good laugh and will wipe-off your Monday blues.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Spotted : The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi 😬 @katrinakaif #BTS.” (sic)

The video has taken the internet by storm and fetched over two million views in couple of hours.

Watch the video here:



Katrina is gearing up for Rohit Shetty-directorial, Sooryavanshi opposite Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. Sooryavanshi brings back Katrina and Akshay together after nine years. In the film, Akshay essays the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the 2018 Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 27, 2020, also stars Gulshan Grover.

In an interview earlier, Katrina, without divulging much about her role in the film which reunites her with superstar Akshay Kumar after nine years had told IANS, “Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I’ve always loved Rohit’s films. Akshay and I reunite for the film and we have worked in some great films in the past. It’s a dream team and I’m happy to be a part of it.”