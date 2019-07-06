A crow in Kerala has been hailed for its bargaining technique with a fish seller. A video of the bird has gone viral on social media and have become the talk of the town. In the video, the crow refuses all offers until it gets the fish it wants. The bird can be seen sitting on a tray full of fish and is trying to take the biggest fish possible. When the fishmonger tries to shoo it away, it refuses to go. Then the fishmonger tries to offer a small fish to the crow but he refuses to accept. The crow keeps refusing the small fishes until it gets the fish of the size it wants. Finally, the fishmonger has to seal a deal by giving it a bigger fish than he attended to give and the crow flew away happily holding the fish inside its beak.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Geetima Das Krishna and it fetched 8,928 retweets, 23,939 likes and thousands of comments.

Made me recall the childhood story of ‘thirsty crow’. Amazing! #WhatsAppForward pic.twitter.com/6PNKLsebzq — Geetima Das Krishna (@GeetimaK) June 30, 2019

Many Twitterati found it amazing. One user tweeted, “Agree. Crows are really smart. There was this crow who would come in for a snack every morning. And would talk to me as well. One day I forgot the daily treat & got a sharp peck on the head.” While the other one commented, “My childhood I living with thousands of crow. Pipal tree has a nest of thousands of crow. When they come for food my grandmother said some relatives are coming to our house next in few days. Really amazing childhood memories.”

They’re so smart I love crows so much omg https://t.co/NDg6lekUEl — thirsting for Jon Moxley’s thighs (@sweetnsourfuhk) July 3, 2019

Agree. Crows are really smart. There was this crow who would come in for a snack every morning. And would talk to me as well. One day I forgot the daily treat & got a sharp peck on the head. — Louvina Andrade (@LouvinaA) July 1, 2019

Crows are super intelligent but nightmare as a pet. I kept one crow called Tyson for many years & that guy used to irritate day & night. I had to hide all small things from home, I had to hide shirts with button. He used take small things & put is here & there. — Prⓞud afi̵r (@twwettierr) July 1, 2019

My childhood I living with thousands of crow. Pipal tree have nest of thousands of crow. When they come for food my grandmother said some relatives are coming to our house next in few days. Really amazing childhood memories. — अंतरिक्ष (@qwer5823485) July 1, 2019

I just love this video – thanks for sharing – actually crows are very very intelligent almost equal to chimps – they create tools far quicker than chimps but lack in some other areas (university research video available in UTube) — Chowkidar SamarWeer (@SamarWeer) June 30, 2019

Most entertaining conversation between a fish seller and a crow. — vinod (@vinodnews) July 1, 2019

The crow wanted the big size mackerel. The fisherman offered sardines and other small fishes. But, the crow refused…the eyes were on getting the big mackerel. Crows are extremely intelligent. Try giving them food at a particular time and change the food the next day same time. — DarkKnight (@iamshinerk) July 1, 2019

Do let us know what do you think of this viral video.