Michael Jackson is known for his dance and many people try to follow his dance steps but not everyone can get it correctly. Now, a child is intimidated by Michael Jackson and tries to copy him in the most adorable way. The video of the little boy trying to copy Michael Jackson is going viral on the internet. In the video, the child can be seen standing in front of the television and is trying to copy the singer’s move. He can also be seen wearing a ‘Thriller Jacket’ similar to what Jackson wore in the music video.

The video is shared her boy’s elder sister Kalie Tafoya. Sharing the video on Twitter, she wrote, “my brother thinks he’s Michael Jackson and he got a jacket to match. (sic)”

Watch the video here:

my brother thinks he’s michael jackson and he got a jacket to match🤣😍 pic.twitter.com/IOVPaUzio9 — kalie (@KalieTafoya) August 13, 2019



The video has fetched over 75.5K retweets and 254.4K likes so far. She also uploaded another video where the little boy can be seen calling himself Michael Jackson.



Though the video is winning the internet, many netizens were surprised that the child does not get scared of the monster makeup and zombies in the music video.

One user commented, “Michael would love this if he was still alive.” While the other user wrote, “Aww bless him.. Michael Jackson definitely inspires people..”

Another user commented, “Michael Jackson would’ve adopted him if he was alive! He’s an inspiration to many! His legacy was built to survive! Long live the King!”

Check Twitter reactions here:

Michael Jackson watching this kid from heaven pic.twitter.com/ozn2fMHLEa — 🐦 (@mostly_fungible) August 14, 2019

Michael would love this if he was still alive 🍆 — Bakes (@ChrisBacon12) August 14, 2019

Aww bless him.. Michael Jackson definitely inspires people.. — paul colebrook (MJcool) (@paulcolebrook14) August 13, 2019

This is just awesome. The little guy even knows billie jean. A King! Also, the person who took time to get him that leather jacket How can Michael have been sooo long and died way back and still influence over a totally new generation like this The GOAT! — Adeniyi (@niggazoid) August 14, 2019

Yesssssss the only artist that can influence generation after generation — Regina&Roger (@RogerStan123) August 14, 2019

Adorable!! He’s got the moves down for sure, but what stands out for me is that a kid his age is not the least bit fazed by the monster make-up & zombies. At that age, my kids were a little bit scared watching. At 31, 29 & 26, they recently got over it. 😂 — 🤔 Hmmm (@Hmmm37839943) August 13, 2019

Same here. I’ve been trying to perfect my thriller hand movements at my big age yet he’s mastered this choreography at toddler age. A legend! I have to stan. — Thin-Shady🤷🏾‍♀️ (@HellbornGemini) August 14, 2019



On a related note, Michael’s name doesn’t need any introduction. The international sensation, who ruled million hearts, died of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication in 2009 at the age of 50.