Model-turned-actor Milind Soman always grips his fans with his core workout sessions and unbeatable fitness. Not only fitness, but he extensively travels to places with his wife Ankita Konwar. Earlier today, he took to Instagram where he can be seen hilariously dancing to Hakuna Matata after coming down from Uhuru Peak at Kilimanjaro. The guides and the porters are singing the song for Milind after he came down from the peak.

He also reveals in the post that dance is a great body exercise and it releases happiness hormones. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Hakuna Matata!!!!!! Dance whenever you can, it’s a great activity, whole-body exercise, releases all happiness hormones and sometimes, makes other people laugh but who cares??!! This is just after coming down from Uhuru peak, and you can hear the porters and guides celebrating with their rich, powerful, beautiful voices !! JAMBO!! @ankita_earthy who could not stop laughing! (sic)”

Watch the video here:



However, Milind’s wife Ankita’s comment on the post is too adorable to miss. She commented, “You are tooooo cuuute my love. (sic)”

Earlier, Milind has shared a picture where he can be seen sharing a passionate kiss with wife Ankita. The post was captioned, “JAMBO people !!!!!!!!!! What an amazingly beautiful 28th birthday for my #superwife @ankita_earthy and what a way to begin your 29th year, reaching #Uhuru peak, at 19,341ft, the highest point of Mt #kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa !!! And, I think, one of the first Assamese women to do so so proud of you sweetheart You will inspire many more ! I wish you always greater heights, greater love, greater happiness #HONGERA MALKIA !! #30thaugust2019 #LateBirthdayPost #africa #alwaysandforever Fredy (sic).”



Bollywood’s hottest actor Milind Soman married his girlfriend Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, in a beautiful private ceremony in Alibaug and Assam. Many people wondered how did a 52-year-old man and 25-year-old girl fell in love with each other considering their age difference. The couple, who often gets trolled on social media for their age gap, recently opened up about their journey in interaction with Humans Of Bombay.