New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday witnessed a fiery debate by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman where she claimed that the economic condition in the country is certainly down with the report of 5% GDP, but can’t be called recession yet. But a member of Parliament, unfortunately, missed the debate as he dozed off sitting just behind Sitharaman’s seat.

The member in question, in fact, holds a significant portfolio. Mahendra Nath Pandey is the skill development minister of India. However, his ‘skill’ of taking a quick nap when the House was on fire over economic slowdown has not impressed many. Minister of State (finance) Anurag Thakur was sitting just beside Sitharaman and had an eye on the surrounding. The moment he spotted a happily sleeping Pandey while Nirmala Sitharaman was speaking about four ‘R’s required to replenish the Indian economy, he woke him up.

Watch the video here

@nsitharaman madam you are speaking on fire 🔥on economic situation, wer as your colleague in back feels lori and sleeping. It feels real disgusting watching them behind on @rajyasabhatv

Good to see @ianuragthakur ji noticed and waked him up finally 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Co1RT0PaR0 — Samuel Eslawath (@iamSamuel4U) November 27, 2019

Interesting debate on the economy in Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/gyRnxXnkrR — Manu Pubby (@manupubby) November 27, 2019

Who is this guy #sleeping while our #finance minister @nsitharaman is trying so hard to explain away the wrong definition of twin balance sheet to the country from @rajyasabhatv #IndiaEconomy @PMOIndia #Pastmybedtime pic.twitter.com/atGE34F5OQ — Rajdeep (@RajdeepB) November 27, 2019

Meanwhile, if you are wondering about the four ‘R’s, they are Recognition, Recapitalization, Resolution and Reform.